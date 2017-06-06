EU to Extend Anti-Crimea Sanctions for One Year 'if Nothing Changes' - Source

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Permanent representatives of the EU member states have agreed on the extension of sanctions against Crimea for another year, the formal decision on the issue is expected on June 19, a source in the Council of the European Union told Sputnik.

"The permanent representatives have today made a decision to extend the sanctions for a year without changes. If nothing changes, the foreign affairs council will approve this decision at the next meeting [June 19]," the source said.

The relations between Russia and the West shattered after Crimea rejoined Russia as a result of a referendum in 2014, which had not been recognized by the EU's member states. The European Union, as well as the United States and their allies, introduced a number of sanctions against Russia. Moscow, in turn, put in place a food embargo on products originating in the countries which had targeted Russia with sanctions.