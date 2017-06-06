Russia to Face 'Very Active Attempts by US to Meddle' in Presidential Election

YALTA (Sputnik) — Chair of the Russian upper house of parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev believes that the United States and its NATO allies might meddle in the Russian presidential campaign next year.

"There is no doubt that during the time that remains prior to the presidential election in Russia slated for next March we will face very active and consecutive attempts of the United States and their NATO allies to interfere in the election campaign," Kosachev told reporters on Tuesday.

The Foreign Affairs Committee chair added that the Federation Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday devoted to countering attempts of meddling in Russia's internal affairs. The meeting will also raise the issue of creating a special commission within the Council dedicated to monitoring and working out amendments to legislation to prevent interference attempts, Kosachev added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a Sunday interview with NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly that the United States interferes in political processes around the world and therefore should not be offended when other countries do the same, however emphasizing that Russia has never participated in such activity.

Concerns over Russia's potential interference into foreign elections have recently been raised in several countries. The issue traces back to the recent US presidential campaign, when Washington repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the election and alleged hacking attempts. French President Emmanuel Macron also claimed during the French election campaign that his headquarters was targeted by Russian hackers, albeit without providing evidence.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that there was no proof that Russia was involved in the election process of the United States, Germany, France, or the United Kingdom.