Russia to Face 'Very Active Attempts by US to Meddle' in Presidential Election

YALTA (Sputnik) — Chair of the Russian upper house of parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev believes that the United States and its NATO allies might meddle in the Russian presidential campaign next year.
"There is no doubt that during the time that remains prior to the presidential election in Russia slated for next March we will face very active and consecutive attempts of the United States and their NATO allies to interfere in the election campaign," Kosachev told reporters on Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a Sunday interview with NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly that the United States interferes in political processes around the world and therefore should not be offended when other countries do the same, however emphasizing that Russia has never participated in such activity.
Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that there was no proof that Russia was involved in the election process of the United States, Germany, France, or the United Kingdom.
