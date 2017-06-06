Register
15:09 GMT +306 June 2017
    View of the Moscow Kremlin towers, Alexander Garden and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

    Russia to Face 'Very Active Attempts by US to Meddle' in Presidential Election

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    There is not doubt that Washington and NATO will do their best to meddle in Russia's presidential election next year, a senior lawmaker said.

    YALTA (Sputnik) — Chair of the Russian upper house of parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev believes that the United States and its NATO allies might meddle in the Russian presidential campaign next year.

    "There is no doubt that during the time that remains prior to the presidential election in Russia slated for next March we will face very active and consecutive attempts of the United States and their NATO allies to interfere in the election campaign," Kosachev told reporters on Tuesday.

    June 3, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and CNN anchor Megyn Kelly during an interview on the sidelines of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Tough on Camera, Likeable Off: Megyn Kelly Reveals What It Was Like to Interview Putin
    The Foreign Affairs Committee chair added that the Federation Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday devoted to countering attempts of meddling in Russia's internal affairs. The meeting will also raise the issue of creating a special commission within the Council dedicated to monitoring and working out amendments to legislation to prevent interference attempts, Kosachev added.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a Sunday interview with NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly that the United States interferes in political processes around the world and therefore should not be offended when other countries do the same, however emphasizing that Russia has never participated in such activity.

    June 3, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and CNN anchor Megyn Kelly during an interview on the sidelines of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Putin-Kelly Interview Revealed Absurdity of the Charges Leveled Against Russia
    Concerns over Russia's potential interference into foreign elections have recently been raised in several countries. The issue traces back to the recent US presidential campaign, when Washington repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the election and alleged hacking attempts. French President Emmanuel Macron also claimed during the French election campaign that his headquarters was targeted by Russian hackers, albeit without providing evidence.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that there was no proof that Russia was involved in the election process of the United States, Germany, France, or the United Kingdom.

    NATO, Konstantin Kosachev, United States, Russia
