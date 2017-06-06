Lavrov Lambasts Lithuania's 'Russophobic' Building of a Fence on Russian Border

KALININGRAD (Sputnik) — On Monday, Lithuania started the construction of a fence along the 44.6 kilometer (27 miles) long border between Russia and Lithuania. The proclaimed purpose of this wall is to prevent smuggling and illegal state border crossings.

"I am glad that despite the russophobic actions of these countries (Lithuania, Poland), the local authorities neighboring the Kaliningrad region see the direct interest of their population to continue communication and not to build the walls, which the Lithuanians are going to build, or not to suspend the agreement on small border traffic, what Poland's government has done and is unfortunately not likely to change this decision," Lavrov said.

In January 2016, Lithuanian Interior Minister Eimutis Misiunas said 3.6 million euros ($3.8 million) had been allocated to the Baltic country's 2017 budget for the construction of the fence.

The border between Lithuania and Russia runs for 255 kilometers (158 miles) and passes through the Curonian Spit and Curonian Lagoon, then along the Neman River, Sesupe, Sirvinta, Liepona and Lake Vistytis. So far, the border of Lithuania and Kaliningrad region is marked only by special signs and a 13-meter control line.