France Should Cut Off Ties With 'Terrorism-Supporting Qatar' - National Front

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Libya made a similar decision. Yemen cut diplomatic relations citing Doha's links with Houthis. The Maldives took the same step, citing extremism and terrorism concerns.

"Yes [I would like France to also break off diplomatic ties]. I think this would be a very strong message," Bay told the France Info broadcaster.

The politician noted that the countries that had already shunned Qatar had good reasons for doing so.

"Everybody knows that [Qatar] supports and funds terrorist groups in this region. I believe we should be consistent… We cannot want to eliminate Islamism on our soil, want to eliminate terrorism, and at the same time have a special relationship with a country like Qatar," Bay said.

Bay stressed that both sides of the political spectrum in France had cultivated such relationships, but it was time to sever the ties.

"We should put an end to this complicity," Bay said.

The FN general secretary cited an example of Parisian football club, PSG, bought by Qatari investors in 2011.

"There would be a simple solution, nationalization. This would be a symbolic gesture," Bay said.

The politician stressed he was not saying that this had to be done and recommended private investors buying out the club so that Qatar would not be the majority shareholder.