15:09 GMT +306 June 2017
    Conservative Party election campaign bus stands parked in St Ives, south-west England on May 5, 2015

    Gap Between UK Tories, Labour Narrows to 2% Two Days Ahead of Election

    The voting intention figures for the Labour Party rose by 3 percent since May 30, amounting now to 40 percent, while chances of the Tories dropped by 2 percent to 42 percent, according to a fresh Survation poll.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a speech at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies in central London while on the General Election campaign trail. Monday June 5, 2017.
    UK General Election 2017: Politicians, Policies, Polls
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The gap between UK Labour Party and the Conservative Party narrowed to 2 percent with two days to go until snap general election, a fresh Survation poll showed Tuesday.

    The voting intention figures for the Labour Party rose by 3 percent since May 30, amounting now to 40 percent, while chances of the Tories dropped by 2 percent to 42 percent.

    The survey also showed that Liberal Democrats and the UK Independence Party (UKIP) might receive 6 and 3 percent of votes respectively. The figures for the both parties decreased, compared to the previous poll.

    Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain, June 3, 2017
    PM May: UK General Election to Proceed on June 8 Despite London Attack
    The poll was conducted on June 2-3, prior to the attack, which took place on Saturday evening, when a three men driving a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge before continuing in the direction of Borough Market. The men then left the vehicle and attacked several people with knives. At least seven people have died as a result of the incident. The attackers were shot by police on the scene.

    On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.

