Kremlin Regrets Pence's Anti-Russia Rhetoric, Yet Guided by Trump's Claims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Pence, during his address at the Atlantic Council Distinguished Leadership Awards 2017 on Monday, named Russia and Iran, along with the threat of global terrorism, as the primary and most relevant security concerns for NATO.

"We hope that the US position will be clearer after all, but of course the position of president Trump is fundamental and the position by which Moscow is guided. Indubitably, we regret such phrases regarding our country," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Moscow was guided by Trump’s or Pence’s statements.

in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.