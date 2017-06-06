Macron's REM Party Wins 1st Round of General Election Abroad - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (Sputnik) — According to the figures, the ninth district, comprising the Maghreb states, namely Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya, was the only region where the party's candidate did not receive the support of the local French voters.

With 717 poll stations operating in 11 election districts, the turnout at the first round was 19.1 percent.

The first round of the general election among the French living abroad took place on Saturday in the Americas and Sunday in the rest of the world. According to the French Ministry of the Interior, nearly 1.3 million French citizens abroad who are registered on consular voting lists were eligible to vote in the first round of the election.

The Cevipof poll published on Friday showed that REM was projected to gain a parliamentary majority in France's legislative election receiving 31 percent of the votes in the first round of election. According to the survey results, The Republicans' party is set to receive 22 percent of the votes, while the right-wing National Front (FN) party is expected to gain 18 percent. The left-wing La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) is supported by 11.5 percent, while the Socialist Party may receive 8.5 percent of votes, the poll illustrated.

The second round of the French legislative election is scheduled for June 18.