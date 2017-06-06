Calls for Trump’s Ouster From White House Drown Out Support for US President

The latest Morning Consult-Politico survey indicates 43 percent of registered voters want to see lawmakers begin the process of sending Trump from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue back home to New York. Or really just anywhere besides the White House: Trump has plenty of resorts in places like Turkey, Panama, Florida or the Philippines.

As of Monday, a mere 36 percent approve of Trump’s performance in office so far, according to a three-day moving average of daily poll data collected by Gallup. The poll’s margin of error, about 3 percent, suggests it’s still a lower tally than the percentage of voters who would like to see Trump kicked out of office before his term is up in 2020.

If Trump thought his trip abroad would give time for some of the scandalous dust to settle in Washington, “he may be out of luck,” Morning Consult Chief Research Officer Kyle Dropp told Politico.

Despite enthusiasm to oust Trump from office, Politico does note that 45 percent of survey participants do not want to see Trump impeached.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump 'Impeachable' if Comey Fired to Stop Russia Probe - US Lawmaker

The calls for Trump’s ouster come from both sides of the political aisle. Texas House Representative Al Green, a Democrat, was the first lawmaker to raise the specter of Trump’s impeachment in a speech on the House floor on May 17. Following anonymously sourced reports that Trump told fired FBI director James Comey “I hope you can let this [probe into former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn] go,” Tea Party firebrand Justin Amash, a Republican from Michigan, told the Hill that if the memo was correct, “yes,” it would be grounds for impeachment.

Amash told another reporter asking whether he trusted Trump’s word or Comey’s word, “I think it’s pretty clear I have more confidence in Director Comey.”