Moscow Aims to Revise Cooperation Programs With Montenegro as Country Joins NATO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will revise cooperation programs with Montenegro, including those in the sphere of military and technical cooperation, after the country's joining NATO, according to Ozerov.

"The revision will show whether some of the programs [of cooperation] will be canceled or reconsidered. In any case, the agreements with Montenegro will be subjected to revision after its joining NATO," Ozerov said.

The senior lawmaker pointed out that no agreements with Montenegro would be canceled automatically.

"However, the Russian National Security Doctrine, approved by the president, calls NATO one of the main threats to the national security and the agreements with Montenegro would be considered from this perspective," Ozerov noted.

Earlier on Monday, Montenegro has officially become a party to NATO during a ceremony in Washington, DC. The accession ceremony was marked by the handover of the instrument of accession from Montenegro’s Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic to US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon.