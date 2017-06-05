Register
22:29 GMT +305 June 2017
Live
    Search
    An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area (File)

    Washington 'May Very Well Join Riyadh's Anti-Qatar Club if Doha Doesn't Behave'

    © REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (35)
    0 233 0 0

    On Monday, over half-a-dozen Arab and Muslim states led by Saudi Arabia cut off relations with Qatar, ostensibly over the latter's support for terrorism and interference in other countries' internal affairs. Speaking to Sputnik, George Washington University professor Atef Abdel Jawad commented on the US position in this diplomatic crisis.

    In the early hours of Monday morning, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced that they had severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. Hours later, Libya, Yemen and the Maldives announced that they too had cut ties. Riyadh kicked Qatar out of its coalition in Yemen; Yemen alleged that Qatar was providing support for the Shiite Houthi rebels. Collectively, the countries accused Qatar of supporting terror groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, and of engaging in efforts to destabilize countries in the region.

    Doha, Qatar
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Saudi-Led Isolation of Doha 'Aimed at Bringing Qatar to Heel' Over Iran Stance
    Doha protested, calling the countries' decision "unjustified," and "based on assertions without foundation."

    Amid the crisis, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Gulf Cooperation Council and Qatar to resolve their differences and stay united. 

    "We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences, and we – if there's any role that we can play in terms of helping them address those, we think it is important that the GCC remain unified," Tillerson said.

    The US's close partnership with Saudi Arabia, strengthened recently following President Donald Trump's visit to the region, is nuanced by the fact that America's largest military base in the region – the Al Udeid Air Base, is based in Qatar.

    Doha skyline
    CC BY 2.0 / Francisco Anzola /
    Qatar 'Far Less Dangerous Than Saudi Arabia' Despite Riyadh-Led Terror Sanctions
    Speaking to Sputnik about the diplomatic crisis, George Washington University professor Atef Abdel Jawad explained that the US position can be expected to have at least two elements.

    "First, the US always says that bilateral crises between any countries concern, above all, those two countries themselves, and that the US does not interfere in bilateral relations. In the situation regarding Qatar, this is [said to be] an internal issue involving Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE."

    At the same time, however, the academic added that it can certainly be said that "the US is dissatisfied with Qatari links to terrorist organizations and their financing." According to the observer, Qatar's position runs contrary to President Trump's efforts against terrorism and extremism. For instance, Qatari state media invites commentators who call for Christians to be killed. The emirate is home to people who have provided financing for al-Qaeda. "We know how the US feels about those who support and finance al-Qaeda," Jawad said.

    The observer recalled that as far back as 2015, then-Secretary of State John Kerry complained about Qatari financing for terrorist groups. Its from these kinds of statements that the nuances of US policy can be determined, according to Jawad.

    "Right now in America, there are voices proposing adding Qatar to the list of state sponsors of terrorism. But it has not happened for several reasons. First of all, Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base. Washington is interested in maintaining this base, which is a critical strategic point for the US in the region."

    Oil tanker
    © Photo: pixabay
    Qatar's Fall From Grace a Blessing for Oil-Dominated Economies
    "Secondly, Qatar is needed for its secret ties with the terrorist groups. The US, the countries of Western Europe and other leading powers officially declare that they do not conduct any negotiations with the militants and have no ties with them. This role is played by Qatar." Finally, Jawad recalled, "Qatar is helping with the release of European hostages who have been abducted by terrorists."

    Ultimately, Jawad noted that for the time being, the US is content simply with expressing its dissatisfaction with Qatar's policy. "In the future, if Doha does not change its policy, we may see more decisive action by the US in relation to this emirate."

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (35)

    Related:

    Saudi-Led Isolation of Doha 'Aimed at Bringing Qatar to Heel' Over Iran Stance
    What Trump, Iran Have to Do With Diplomatic Scandal Around Qatar
    Tillerson: US Calls for Gulf States' Unity Amid Crisis in Relations With Qatar
    How Arab States Cut Off Diplomatic Ties With Qatar Over Support of Terrorism
    Qatar 'Far Less Dangerous Than Saudi Arabia' Despite Riyadh-Led Terror Sanctions
    Qatar's Fall From Grace a Blessing for Oil-Dominated Economies
    Qatar in Trouble: Tillerson Urges Gulf States to 'Address Differences'
    Tags:
    diplomatic crisis, diplomatic relations, Qatar, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok