Conservative Party No Longer Split on Brexit - Candidate

LONDON (Sputnik) — The Conservative Party is no longer divided on the issue of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, and the voters came to terms with this idea as well, which opens prospects for smooth Brexit negotiations, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Conservative candidate seeking reelection as a member of parliament for Spelthorne, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The party was split. The leadership of the party was very much for staying [in the European Union]. But the actual grassroots of the party had a very different opinion, in favor of leaving the EU. It was Conservative voters that voted 'out' in big numbers… But I feel the party now is very united on Brexit…The Brexit issue has been settled in people's minds to a much greater extent than many people think. I think now people just want to get everything done with it, they got used to this idea," Kwarteng said.

Labour voters, unlike Conservative supporters, were not in favor of Brexit, they were "the swing element," the parliamentary candidate added.

"Nothing that I have seen suggests to me that a deal on Brexit cannot be reached fairly and soon," Kwarteng stressed.

The Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union are expected to begin on June 19, but before that, on June 8, the UK nationals will go to polls in a snap general election.