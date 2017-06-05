UK Labour Chances Up by 1%, Conservatives Still Retain 11% Lead

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK Labour Party improved its positions by 1 percentage point over the past week, though the Conservatives still maintain a 11-percent lead over the Labour three days ahead on general election, a fresh ICM poll showed Monday.

According to the Guardian/ICM poll, the Tories are set to receive 45 percent of votes, while the Labour is projected to gain 34 percent of votes.

The Liberal Democrats might secure support of 8 percent of voters, while the UK Independence Party (UKIP) is set to receive 5 percent.

The chances of the Conservatives, Lib Dems and UKIP remained unchanged, compared to the previous poll, conducted on May 30.

On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.