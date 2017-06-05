Russia to Closely Examine Claims of Qatar's Support for Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. Libya made a similar decision. Yemen cut diplomatic relations citing Doha’s links with Houthis. The Maldives took the same step.



"Of course we will carefully study all the information that, as claimed by Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the countries that have joined them, indicates that Qatar supports international terrorism," Ozerov said Monday.

He reiterated Moscow's independence in developing its policy toward diplomatic relations with Qatar.