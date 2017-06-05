UK Parties Resume Election Campaigns After Suspension Following London Attack

© Sputnik/ Alex Maknoton One of London Attackers Tried to Recruit, Radicalize Children

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — As the campaign resumes, UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to give a speech promising to deliver the leadership needed to keep the United Kingdom secure from the threat of terrorism, as well as to negotiate a successful Brexit deal, the BBC reported on Monday, citing Downing Street sources.

UK political parties suspended their election campaigns after Saturday's attack on London Bridge and in the nearby Borough Market, which left seven people dead and 48 injured. The attack came less than a week before the UK general election, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 8.