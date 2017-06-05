Japan Regrets US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Deal

© AFP 2017/ STR Bloomberg Pledges to Pay US Share of Paris Climate Contributions

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan regrets the United States withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and will seek ways to further cooperation with Washington on climate change, country's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday.

"We regret it. We will continue to seek an opportunity to address the problem of climate change, as well as ways of joint cooperation," Abe said as quoted by Kyodo news agency.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced a decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Accords on climate change but said Washington would look to renegotiate the deal. In response to the decision, France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement the agreement could not be revised.