Japan Regrets US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Deal

"We regret it. We will continue to seek an opportunity to address the problem of climate change, as well as ways of joint cooperation," Abe said as quoted by Kyodo news agency.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced a decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Accords on climate change but said Washington would look to renegotiate the deal. In response to the decision, France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement the agreement could not be revised.
All comments
Show new comments (0)