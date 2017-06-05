Register
05 June 2017
    US President-elect Donald Trump (December 16, 2016 in Orlando, Florida) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (October 19, 2016 in Berlin)

    Putin Calls Claims Russia Has Damaging Dossier on Trump 'Piece of Nonsense'

    © AFP 2017/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson
    0 11750

    Vladimir Putin described the information that Russia allegedly has dirt on Donald Trump as "another piece nonsense".

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin described the information that Russia allegedly has dirt on US President Donald Trump as "another piece nonsense" and said that he had never met with him.

    "Well, this is just another piece of nonsense. Where would we get any information about him? Did we have some kind of special relationship with him. There was no relationship whatsoever. Yes, he visited Moscow in his day. But, you know, I never met him," Putin said in an interview with NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly answering the question whether Moscow possessed damaging information about Trump.

    The Russian leader noted that many US citizens came to Russia, in particular, many took part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), and the president assured that Moscow would facilitate their successful work in the country.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with US President Barack Obama (L) before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit plenary session at the International Convention Center in Beijing on November 11, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ KREMLIN POOL / PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE
    Putin: Obama Started Doubting Alleged Russian Vote Meddling After Conversation
    "They are investors. They are the CEOs of major US companies. They are interested in joint work. And that’s great! And we will welcome each and every one of them. And we will consider each of them our friend. And we will help them implement their plans in Russia and will try to steer things in a direction so that they can work here successfully and make a profit," Putin noted.

    The president asked the journalist whether she believed that Moscow has been gathering dirt on all of them as well.

    "And should they all be arrested for it afterwards? Have you lost your minds there or something? What about the freedom of economy? What about human rights? Do you think we are gathering dirt on all of them now? Are you all right in the head, all of you there?" Putin asked.

    In January, CNN and BuzzFeed media outlets reported on memos, compiled by an ex-UK intelligence agent, which allege that Trump had been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for several years. On January 13, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the dossier a forgery. The US president also called the collection of documents fake and said it was put together by his opponents.

    Moscow has repeatedly refuted any allegations about Russia's involvement in the US election process and Russia's cooperation with Trump's staff during the election campaign.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
