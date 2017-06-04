Register
23:44 GMT +304 June 2017
Live
    Search
    US Ambassador to the UN and UN security council president, Nikki Haley speaks during an United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York

    US Membership of UN Human Rights Council Depends on Its Credibility - Ambassador

    © AFP 2017/ Jewel SAMAD
    Politics
    Get short URL
    18114

    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that the UN Human Rights Council must possess credibility for the United States to remain its member.

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations NIkki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Haley Urges UN Human Rights Council Commissioner to Drop 'Obsession With Israel'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The UN Human Rights Council must possess credibility for the United States to remain its member, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday ahead of her address to the council on Tuesday.

    "And so we do care about human rights. And that's why I'm going to Geneva. That's why I'm going to be talking about it. And that's why I'm going to tell them if the U.S. is going to be a part of the Human Rights Council, then the Human Rights Council has to have credibility," Haley told the CBS broadcaster.

    The ambassador noted that the council had never called on certain countries with human rights violations, including Cuba and Venezuela, just because they were its members.

    "We've got countries on the Human Rights Council right now like Venezuela and Cuba. And what these actors do is they get on the council so that the finger's never pointed to them," Haley said.

    In February, a source told the Politico news outlet that the US administration was mulling whether the nation should stay on the UN Human Rights Council roster that also included what it regarded as oppressive regimes. Some of the concerns were that the council was biased against Israel, a key US ally. Washington has also been critical of the UN body for giving seats to China and Saudi Arabia, according to the media outlet.

    Related:

    US to Lose to China by Exiting Paris Climate Deal - Ex-UN Adviser
    UN Disappointed by Trump’s Decision to Withdraw US From Paris Climate Deal
    Kim Jong-un Calls for Boosting N Korean Defense to Send 'Package of Gifts' to US
    Damascus Calls on UN to Stop US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Due to Civilian Deaths
    Greenland Dishes on Denmark to UN over US Junk, Then Backtracks
    Tags:
    UN Security Council, Nikki Haley, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok