US Membership of UN Human Rights Council Depends on Its Credibility - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The UN Human Rights Council must possess credibility for the United States to remain its member, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday ahead of her address to the council on Tuesday.

"And so we do care about human rights. And that's why I'm going to Geneva. That's why I'm going to be talking about it. And that's why I'm going to tell them if the U.S. is going to be a part of the Human Rights Council, then the Human Rights Council has to have credibility," Haley told the CBS broadcaster.

The ambassador noted that the council had never called on certain countries with human rights violations, including Cuba and Venezuela, just because they were its members.

"We've got countries on the Human Rights Council right now like Venezuela and Cuba. And what these actors do is they get on the council so that the finger's never pointed to them," Haley said.

In February, a source told the Politico news outlet that the US administration was mulling whether the nation should stay on the UN Human Rights Council roster that also included what it regarded as oppressive regimes. Some of the concerns were that the council was biased against Israel, a key US ally. Washington has also been critical of the UN body for giving seats to China and Saudi Arabia, according to the media outlet.