Latvian Social Democratic Party Wins Majority of Seats in Riga's Council

RIGA (Sputnik) — The party will retain 32 seats out of 60, which indicates a loss of seven seats compared to the previous election, when the party received 58.54 percent of votes.

The remaining seats will be shared between the Latvian Association of Regions-Latvian Development alliance, which got 13.66 percent, the New Conservative Party with 13.41 percent, the National Alliance with 9.24 percent and Unity which got 6.26 percent.

Usakovs, who is ethnically Russian, is known for criticizing Latvian authorities over anti-Russian policies. Last year, the mayor slammed the authorities for banning the Sputnik international news agency's sputniknews.lv website from the.lv domain. The official was also fined once for using Russian language on his Facebook page.