US President Trump Offers UK Help Following Series of Incidents in London

© AP Photo/ Dominic Lipinski London Metropolitan Police Responding to Another Incident at Vauxhall Area

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States would provide the United Kingdom with whatever help needed following a series of reportedly deadly incidents in London.

"Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there — WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!" Trump posted on his official Twitter.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there — WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

​Earlier on Saturday, local media reported that a van had hit several pedestrians on London Bridge. The Sun newspaper reported that gunshots were heard in the area.

London Metropolitan Police said they were dealing with an incident on London Bridge, Borough Market and Vauxhall area.