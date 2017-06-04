Iran Sees Russia as Priority Partner for Cooperation on New Technologies

© AP Photo/ Ronald Zak ZTE Corporation Pleads Guilty to Illegally Sending US Tech Items to Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tehran considers cooperation with Moscow in the field of new technologies as its priority, Iranian Communications and Information Technology Minister Mahmoud Vaezi said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Under equal conditions, Russia is Iran’s first choice for cooperation on new technologies such as Digital Economy and Internet of Things," Vaezi said in a meeting with Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov, as quoted by Fars news agency.

The minister also called for the expansion of economic and technological cooperation between the two countries.

