Iran Sees Russia as Priority Partner for Cooperation on New Technologies

"Under equal conditions, Russia is Iran’s first choice for cooperation on new technologies such as Digital Economy and Internet of Things," Vaezi said in a meeting with Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov, as quoted by Fars news agency.
The minister also called for the expansion of economic and technological cooperation between the two countries.
SPIEF, held in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg between Thursday and Saturday, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues. The Sputnik International News Agency is an official media partner of the forum.
