18:57 GMT +303 June 2017
    US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017

    How Ties With Russia Became Hostage to US 'Deep State' Internal Conflict

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Politics
    130620

    The United States President Donald Trump suggested that Russia must be laughing at allegations of his ties to Moscow and Russia’s interference with the US election.

    "Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News," Trump wrote on Twitter.

    Newspapers
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Anti-Russia Hysteria in US ‘Repressive, Immoral’ - Wall Street Analyst
    ​Currently, there are several investigations underway in the US on Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. Both the White House and Kremlin have repeatedly denied the allegations. Moscow insists that the Russian government never meddles in domestic affairs of other nations.

    Viktor Mizin, a political analyst at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), noted that political struggle within the US establishment is gaining momentum. 

    "A change of political elites is currently underway in the US. Financial oligarchy is being replaced with industrialists who were away from politics since the 1940s. Moreover, members of the military and intelligence block are also regaining their positions. They are the backbone of Trump’s team. This is going to be a struggle of life and death," Mizin told Radio Sputnik.

    According to the analyst, the US presidential administration is ready to repel media attacks, including over Russia’s alleged interference with the US election.

    "We’re already seeing this. Trump’s team is being rebuilt. They understand they should respond to this outrageous information campaign, which is built on the absurd claim of Trump’s ties to Russia. This makes Russia resemble the global criminal organization Spectre from the James Bond movies. This is nonsense," the analyst pointed out.

    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    New US Sanctions Aim to Prevent Trump From Mending Ties With Russia
    Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on US business to help restore dialogue between the two countries and help Donald Trump's administration.

    According to the president, US-Russia relations are currently at their lowest point since the Cold War while Russian-US economic cooperation continues to remain in a generally good state.

    "I’m giving it back to you, help us restore normal political dialogue. I’m asking you and calling on the American side – help your newly-elected president and his administration," Putin said.

    The Russian President underscored that Moscow will continue dialogue with Trump on normalizing bilateral relations.

    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Russia Hopes for Normalization of Relations With US in Near Future
    Political analyst Vladimir Kireyev suggested that in order to normalize US-Russia ties a large part of American political elites need to change their attitude.

    "Apparently, both sides are showing interest to improve relations, which means not just normalization but building partnership. Some groups want this. But much is yet to be done. First of all, many US elites should change their attitude," Kireyev told Radio Sputnik.

    According to the analyst, representatives of US industrial elites could be helpful in US-Russia normalization.

    "Different groups of US businessmen are connected to different groups of politicians. The so-called 'deep state' is connected to the financial oligarchy which follows a different logic. They are not partners for industrial businessmen. We see that their industrial and energy elites want to build normal relations with Russia. There is a serious internal conflict in the US," Kireyev said.

     

