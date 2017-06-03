Register
    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.

    Moscow Concerned Over US' Tendency to Blame Moscow for INF Treaty Talks Failures

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Rodionov
    Russia is concerned about the US tendency to blame Moscow for failures in setting up bilateral dialogue, including over the issue of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In February, US media reported that Russia had deployed nuclear cruise missiles in violation of the INF Treaty. In March, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. Paul Selva said in a congressional testimony that the United States aims to "look for leverage points" seeking Russia's compliance with the treaty.

    "We cannot but be concerned about the ongoing tendency from the US side to blame us for various failures in the process of normalizing our dialogue or eliminating the existing problems. It is especially about the INF Treaty, regarding which we have just heard a new portion of accusations," Ryabkov said.

    RSD-10 Pioneer missile system
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    INF Treaty Row May Spark Arms Race in Europe
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has repeatedly said that Moscow was in full compliance with the INF treaty. According to Lavrov, Moscow had its own concerns over Washington's compliance with the INF Treaty and that the Russian side had repeatedly called on US partners to substantially discuss the most controversial points related to the agreement's implementation.

    Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan signed the INF Treaty in 1987. Russia is a party to the treaty as the Soviet Union's successor state. Within the framework of the deal, the two sides agreed to destroy and not to further develop ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles that have a range of 500-5,500 kilometers (310-3,410 miles). Since then, both Moscow and Washington have repeatedly accused each other of violations of the bilateral agreement.

    Washington has accused Russia of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which was signed by US and Russian leaders Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987, where it was agreed that both parties would scrap all land-based, intermediate-ranged atomic weapons and prevent their proliferation in the future.
    © Sputnik/ Yury Abramochkin
