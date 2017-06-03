'Guided by Rumors and Wild Guesses', US Wants to Expand Anti-Russia Sanctions

"The fact that a Republican and a Democrat joined forces [to author the new bill] indicates that everything linked to our country, including Russia's role in resolving the Syrian crisis and the Ukrainian conflict, has been overshadowed by 'special love' for our country. Rumors and wild guesses abound, including cyberattacks, claims that we have meddled in elections and so on," he said, calling this "idiocy."

Gusev, who heads the Institute for Strategic Planning, added that Washington is unlikely to change its current policy toward Russia.

New US Sanctions Aim to Prevent Trump From Mending Ties With Russia

"At first Senator John McCain came up with several anti-Russian measures. At that time, statements made by Donald Trump prior and right after the presidential election came in sharp contrast to [such initiatives]. He said that he would review and possibly lift the sanctions. However, the rhetoric has changed. During the G7 summit Trump reiterated what President of the European Council Donald Tusk said, suggesting that sanctions against Russia should be expanded," he said.

The analyst further said that not only would the sanctions not be lifted, but also additional restrictive measures are likely to be introduced.

"I think that they will keep the sanctions for a very long time, adding new ones to the existing measures. They are currently planning to add companies engaged in building railroads and nuclear power plants to the sanctions list, let alone defense contractors. As they say, the night is still young," he concluded.

