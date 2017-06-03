Register
    Protestors cast their shadows over an European flag during a pro-EU demonstration as European Union leaders meet in downtown Rome, Italy, March 25, 2017

    In Washington's 'Sanctions War Against Russia' the EU is at the Receiving End

    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
    The United States forced the European Union to join Washington's policy of placing sanctions on Russia, but European nations are likely to opt out of this strategy since it has been particularly harmful to local economies, political analyst Igor Kovalev told Radio Sputnik.

    "I wouldn't say that the European Union and the United States have always had a natural and unbreakable [unity]. There have always been differences between the two. Take trade wars or the competition between Boeing and Airbus for instance. There are other examples. The European Union joined the sanctions war against Russia under the pressure from the US. At the same time the fallout from Russian countermeasures is greater for the EU than the US to a large extent due to the fact that the volume of trade between Russia and the EU is incomparable to the trade turnover between Russia and the US," he explained.

    Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern mentioned the detrimental effect of anti-Russian restrictive measures at the ongoing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

    President Vladimir Putin attends 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Day two
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    US-Led Economic Sanctions Backfired Boosting Putin’s Popularity in Russia
    "These sanctions are damaging to our economy. They cost nearly 0.3 percent of our GDP. Austria has suffered from this. In this respect we believe that we need to work together on this issue in order to create a long-term vision which will be based on cooperation," he said.

    Kern also said that EU members would discuss extending the restrictive measures imposed on Russia. "Austria's role within this framework is to take part in what is going on," he said, without elaborating.

    Kovalev is convinced that the European Union would gradually improve relations with Russia, but this process would be lengthy.

    "The EU would surely review its relations with Russia, but I would not expect this to happen soon. After all, EU member states do not see eye to eye on this issue. Several countries have been severely hit by restrictive measures. Many in these nations have urged to put an end to the standoff with Russia. However, it would be hard to do this in an instant. In addition, it has to be a joint decision of all EU members, which is an extra challenge," he said.

