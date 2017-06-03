Russian Ambassador in US Kislyak Hopeful About Thaw in Bilateral Ties

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, said Friday that ties between the two nations were held hostage to political infighting in Washington but added there was hope for an improvement.

"The [Russia-US] bilateral relations have fallen victim to internal political fighting in this country [the US] and I am saddened to see that the sacrifice is so readily made," the diplomat told reporters in New York.

Kislyak, who has been embroiled by local media in a scandal over alleged Russian contacts with Donald Trump’s camp during the 2016 presidential campaign, said Moscow had patience to wait it out.

"In the words of our president, we have enough patience, we’ll wait. When the US is ready for serious work on issues that bring us together in a manner that will benefit long-term interests of both Russia and the US, the relationship will undoubtedly get better… There is optimism," he said.

US President Donald Trump is facing mounting criticism over his and his associates' relationships with Russia amid allegations that Moscow interfered in the 2016 election. Trump denies that his campaign colluded with Russia to affect the outcome of the vote. The Kremlin has repeatedly refuted allegations that it meddled in the election.