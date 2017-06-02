Russian Firms Interested in Establishment of Special Economic Zones in Serbia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian companies using the most advanced technologies are interested in establishing special economic zones in Serbia, in addition to the ones that exist already, Serbian Minister of Economy Goran Knezevic told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

The minister said that on Thursday that Moscow and Belgrade held high-level talks at the forum about the creation of special economic zones in Serbia.

"Russian companies using the most advanced technologies are interested in establishing economic zones, for example, free industrial zones [like the ones] that already exist in Serbia," Knezevic said.

According to the minister, several Russian companies could be grouped together to promote their products onto both Serbian and Russian markets, and the concept of the creation of economic zones provides many opportunities for both countries.

Knezevic said that Russian and Serbian side agreed during the talks that the bilateral relationship had to be further explored, which would mean Russian investments in Serbia and vice versa, forming joint enterprises and entering third party's markets together.

SPIEF, held in Russia's second largest city between Thursday and Saturday, is a major global platform for representatives of the business community to cooperate and discuss crucial economic issues facing Russia and the world in general.