Moldovan Party Submits No Confidence Vote in FM Over Expelled Russian Diplomats

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — The Russian Embassy in Moldova on Monday received a note stating that five Russian diplomats were declared persona non grata in the country. Moscow responded with a "mirror" move by announcing on Wednesday it will expel five Moldovan diplomats from Russia.

"Considering the recent negative trends in promotion of national interests by the Foreign Ministry, we decided to declare a vote of no-confidence to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Turcan said at the parliamentary session.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Moldovan President Hopes for PM’s Resignation Over Russian Diplomats Expulsion

The motion came after the majority of parliamentarians refused to hear out Foreign Minister Andrei Galbour and Head of the Information and Security Service Mihai Balan, which was then followed by the leave of the Socialists fraction from the parliament hall.

Parliament Chairman Andrian Kandu noted that the motion is argumentative and had been signed by the necessary number of parliamentarians.

"According to national law, the motion of no-confidence will be considered within 14 days, the exact date will be established by the permanent bureau of the parliament," Kandu said.

The position of the Socialists’ party corresponds with that of the Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who "categorically condemned" the Foreign Ministry, calling their act "direct provocation" by "eurounionists" annoyed by his success. He warned the government against getting involved in dangerous geopolitical "games" of Brussels, Washington and NATO that could lead negative consequences, and called for the resignation the party responsible for the diplomats' ousting.