18:44 GMT +302 June 2017
    The broadcast of President Vladimir Putin's speech at the plenary meeting of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

    Russia Cannot Implement Minsk Deal Unilaterally, Instead of Ukraine - Putin

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (146)
    19730

    Russia cannot implement Minsk agreements on the Ukrainian reconciliation unilaterally and cannot do it instead of Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

    ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – Putin said that Russia cannot unilaterally implement Minsk agreements which should be implemented by Ukrainian authorities who don't abide by them.

    "We continue hearing, ‘if Russia were to implement the Minsk agreements all would be well.’ Russia cannot implement the Minsk agreements unilaterally, we are ready to contribute to this, but we cannot do what the Kiev authorities have to do," Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    "Why all questions are only to Russia?!" Putin emphasized.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Grigory Dukor
    Putin on Allegations of Russia's Interference in US Election: 'Just Stop'
    The Russian economy overcame the West-imposed sanctions, but it would have been better if they were never imposed in the first place, he said.

    "Of course, there is nothing good about it," Putin said, adding that it would be an exaggeration to say that the sanctions were "deadly."

    Speaking of sanctions against Russia, Putin said that "better this shouldn't have happened, it's time to stop it."

    Western media outlets are silent on the issue of Ukraine blocking social media, Putin added.

    "Now all Russian media outlets were shut, our performing artists are not allowed to enter, now they closed down social media. You, journalists, where is free information exchange? Who ensures it, including in Ukraine? Why is everyone silent about it? Why are all the demands addressed to Moscow?"

    On May 16, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to expand the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities. In particular, Ukraine has imposed sanctions on a number of Russian media and popular social networks such as VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, as well as Yandex and Mail.Ru IT company.

    SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (146)

    Tags:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2017, Minsk agreement, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia
