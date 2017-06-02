Register
18:44 GMT +302 June 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.

    Paris Deal Not Subject to Renegotiation Despite US Withdrawal EU Commissioner

    The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change will not be reviewed regardless of US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the deal, EU Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said Friday.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – On Thursday, Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, stating that the United States was going to start negotiations on a new agreement. The US leader's move sparked strong criticism by the global community, with France, Germany and Italy issuing a joint statement condemning Trump's action and stating that the climate deal could not be subject to renegotiation.

    'US Reverts to Its Traditional Policy of Unilateral Action' by Exiting From Paris Climate Deal

    "The Paris agreement is here to stay and the 29 articles of this Paris agreement are not to be renegotiated. They are to be implemented," Canete said.

    President Vladimir Putin attends 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Day two
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Putin Comments on Trump's Move on US Exit From Paris Climate Accord
    Canete stressed that the European Union could continue providing leadership in the fight against climate change by creating partnerships.

    "The fight against climate change cannot depend on the result of elections in one country or another. This is an international agreement…. When a country signs an international agreement, it has to fulfill its commitments," Canete added.

    Canete’s words came in the follow-up to finalizing a joint statement with China on boosting efforts to reduce harmful carbon emissions.

    The Paris Agreement on climate change was adopted in December 2015 at the 21st UN Climate Change Conference (COP21). The deal aims to limit global average temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with parties to the deal agreeing to cut their emissions in accordance with the proposed plan. The agreement took effect November 4, 2016.

