BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – On Thursday, Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, stating that the United States was going to start negotiations on a new agreement. The US leader's move sparked strong criticism by the global community, with France, Germany and Italy issuing a joint statement condemning Trump's action and stating that the climate deal could not be subject to renegotiation.

"The Paris agreement is here to stay and the 29 articles of this Paris agreement are not to be renegotiated. They are to be implemented," Canete said.

Canete stressed that the European Union could continue providing leadership in the fight against climate change by creating partnerships.

"The fight against climate change cannot depend on the result of elections in one country or another. This is an international agreement…. When a country signs an international agreement, it has to fulfill its commitments," Canete added.

Canete’s words came in the follow-up to finalizing a joint statement with China on boosting efforts to reduce harmful carbon emissions.

The Paris Agreement on climate change was adopted in December 2015 at the 21st UN Climate Change Conference (COP21). The deal aims to limit global average temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with parties to the deal agreeing to cut their emissions in accordance with the proposed plan. The agreement took effect November 4, 2016.