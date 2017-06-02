EU Welcomes China's Efforts on North Korea, Counts on China in Solving Issue

© AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS Washington Using 'Obsolete' Tactic by Imposing Sanctions on Russia Over N Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union welcomes China's efforts on helping de-escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula and counts on Beijing's support to ensure that Pyongyang gives up its nuclear and missile programs, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday.

"On North Korea, we welcome China's efforts, we share common interest in peace and stability on the Korean peninsula. De-escalation of tensions and for North Korea to comply with its international obligations and abandon all nuclear and ballistic missile programs, we count on China's continued support to achieve these objectives," Tusk said after meeting Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang.

Earlier this day, Russian president Vladimir Putin said that the abuse of power in global politics led to problems like the situation around North Korea, adding that Pyongyang defended itself from external pressure.

The Russian president said that the DPRK cannot find another way to defend itself other than to develop its nuclear program and other states can also follow this move.