Disputes Over NATO Will Help Russia Only if Alliance Ceases to Exist - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Moscow cannot help but be concerned about NATO expansion toward the Russian borders as well as about US calls to increase military budgets of Alliance members, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"We have seen so far the development of [NATO] military infrastructure and the approach of this infrastructure to our borders, this can not but concern us. We have talked about this many times publicly," Putin said.

Trump publicly criticized the European NATO members at the Brussels meeting last week for not carrying their share of the alliance's military and financial burdens.

The issue of the contributions to the alliance has been raised repeatedly by the new US administration, insisting on all countries honoring their NATO budget responsibilities. The target of spending 2 percent of the GDP mandated by NATO was adopted at the Alliance's September 2014 Summit in Wales, with only five countries, including the United States, meeting the required standard, according to NATO figures.

"The United States demands that its [NATO] allies increase their military spending and, at the same time, simultaneously says that NATO does not intend to attack anyone. But if you do not intend to attack anyone, why increase military spending? Of course, this raises additional questions for us," Putin stressed.

