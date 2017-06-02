Register
17:13 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A man enters the US Treasury Department building on Pennsylvania Avenue on January 24, 2017, in Washington, DC.

    Washington Using 'Obsolete' Tactic by Imposing Sanctions on Russia Over N Korea

    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (716)
    127613

    The United States has used an approach that has outlived itself by slapping restrictive measures on a Russian citizen and three Russian companies over their alleged ties to the North Korean missile and nuclear efforts, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

    "It is sad and deeply disappointing that Washington has not abandoned attempts to use obsolete and unworkable schemes with regard to Russian organizations and individuals even after the new administration came to power. Clearly, the architects of this policy would not get the desired effect," the high-ranking diplomat said.

    On Thursday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Ardis-Bearings LLC, and its director, Igor Michurin, as well as the Independent Petroleum Company and a subsidiary, freezing their funds in the US, if they had any, and preventing US national from engaging in business activity with the blacklisted entities and individuals.

    "We have met the news of Washington imposing restrictions on three Russian companies and a Russian citizen with anxiety and indignation," Ryabkov said, adding that these measures were introduced "under the pretext of tightening the de facto blockade which the US is trying to impose using their national legislation against the DPRK."

    The senior diplomat suggested that those who adopt such an approach apparently fail to draw lessons from past experience. "They are not arriving at any conclusions," he said.

    The Moscow Kremlin. Vodovzvodnaya Tower, foreground. Background, right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, Ivan the Great Bell Tower and Cathedral of the Archangel.
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia Preparing Response to N Korea-Related US Sanctions on Russian Companies
    "It is clear to us that unilateral sanctions do not provide a desired effect when used as an instrument of exerting influence over certain countries. They rather prompt the country that they are slapped on to adopt a more tough policy. I want to draw a distinction [between unilateral sanctions] and measures introduced by the UN Security Council. The latter is a legal instrument provided by international law," the diplomat explained.

    Ryabkov further said that Russia's approach to unilateral sanctions comes in stark contrast to that of the United States.

    "I would like to remind you that the sanctions zeal and frenzy common for Washington's policies under the previous US administration has led to more than 30 waves of sanctions against our legal entities and individuals," he said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (716)

    Related:

    China Rebuffs Claims of Country's Special Influence on North Korea
    Russian Independent Petroleum Company to Challenge N Korea-Related US Sanctions
    New US Anti-Russian Sanctions May Backfire, Fuel Hatred of America
    Extension of US Sanctions Unlikely to Harm Russian Companies – Russian Senator
    Tags:
    sanctions, Sergei Ryabkov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok