Washington Using 'Obsolete' Tactic by Imposing Sanctions on Russia Over N Korea

"It is sad and deeply disappointing that Washington has not abandoned attempts to use obsolete and unworkable schemes with regard to Russian organizations and individuals even after the new administration came to power. Clearly, the architects of this policy would not get the desired effect," the high-ranking diplomat said.

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Ardis-Bearings LLC, and its director, Igor Michurin, as well as the Independent Petroleum Company and a subsidiary, freezing their funds in the US, if they had any, and preventing US national from engaging in business activity with the blacklisted entities and individuals.

"We have met the news of Washington imposing restrictions on three Russian companies and a Russian citizen with anxiety and indignation," Ryabkov said, adding that these measures were introduced "under the pretext of tightening the de facto blockade which the US is trying to impose using their national legislation against the DPRK."

The senior diplomat suggested that those who adopt such an approach apparently fail to draw lessons from past experience. "They are not arriving at any conclusions," he said.

"It is clear to us that unilateral sanctions do not provide a desired effect when used as an instrument of exerting influence over certain countries. They rather prompt the country that they are slapped on to adopt a more tough policy. I want to draw a distinction [between unilateral sanctions] and measures introduced by the UN Security Council. The latter is a legal instrument provided by international law," the diplomat explained.

Ryabkov further said that Russia's approach to unilateral sanctions comes in stark contrast to that of the United States.

"I would like to remind you that the sanctions zeal and frenzy common for Washington's policies under the previous US administration has led to more than 30 waves of sanctions against our legal entities and individuals," he said.

