Moldova Starts to Correct Anti-Russian Course, Builds Plans with Russia - Dodon

© Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev Russian, Moldovan Presidents Discuss Bilateral Relations on SPIEF Sidelines

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Following eight years of pro-European and anti-Russian policies, Moldova has started to correct its political course as the country differs from the West and does not want to share imposed values, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Friday.

"We have finally realized that we are different from the Western world. We have diffenet customs, we have different values, while the artificial imposition of their overseas principles and laws does not lead to anything good," Dodon said addressing the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Moldovan president held a separate bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday to discuss the relations between the two countries on the sidelines of the forum.

"After eight years of pro-European and clearly anti-Russian policy, and following the presidential elections of last year, we began to straighten out the situation," Dodon stressed.

According to Dodon, Chisinau cannot settle its strategic issues, including the Transnistrian conflict, without Russia.

"We need to cooperate with everyone, but without Russia we will not resolve our strategic issues such as … the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict," Dodon said.

The Transnistrian conflict began in 1990 when Transnistria, a region with a predominantly Russian and Ukrainian population, seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova for fear of potential unification with Romania. The separation led to a conflict known as "the Transnistria War" that ended in a ceasefire declared on July 21, 1992. Despite this fact, the conflict remains unresolved.

SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.