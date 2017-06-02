US Withdrawal From Climate Deal Rolls Back 'Draconian' Regulations - Trump Aide

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Trump announced that his country would end its membership in the Paris climate deal signed in 2015, adding that Washington is ready to renegotiate the accord in order for it to be more beneficial to the United States.

"[Trump] listened to many different insights, ideas and inputs, weighted the consequences and made his choice," Conway told Fox News. "In four and a half short months he is already doing so much… to roll back these draconian burdensome environmental regulations that president [Barack] Obama sneaked in here."

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly questioned the warnings of climate change and announced a possible departure from the Paris accord. The agreement stipulated a plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in an effort to curb global warming.

Being one of the most developed industrial countries in the world, the United States is one of the largest global producers of carbon emissions.