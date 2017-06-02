China Rebuffs Claims of Country's Special Influence on North Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council is expected to vote on a new resolution on North Korea on Friday, introducing new sanctions against North Korean entities and individuals. The new proposal, drafted by the United States and China, is expected to sanction four entities, including the Koryo Bank and the Strategic Rocket Force of the Korean People's Army, as well as 14 people, including Cho Il U, who is believed to head North Korea's spying operations overseas.

© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson Moscow Won't Veto UN Security Council Resolution on North Korea

"Today, some Western media and scholars have a theory that China needs to do more to help resolve the nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula, because it has special influence on North Korea. But if they spend some time studying the history of the North Korea nuclear crisis, it is easy to see that the cause of the nuclear crisis is the lack of mutual trust between North Korea, the United States, and South Korea following the end of the Cold War," Hua said during a regular press briefing.

Hua stressed both sides should consider China’s proposal of "double suspension" and "double actions," which called on both sides to suspend their military actions and try to resolve the nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula through peaceful dialogue.

"China has done what we are supposed to do. We hope all sides should also take on their share of responsibility," Hua added.

Russia will not veto the new resolution and "assume the resolution will be adopted," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennadiy Gatilov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

In addition, the US Treasury on Thursday announced a new sanction list of 9 companies and government institutions, including three Russian firms, alleging their support of North Korea’s weapons programs.