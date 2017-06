ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – On Thursday, the United States introduced the North Korea-related sanctions against a Russian national and three Russian companies, including the IPC.

"It is likely. Our lawyers are already negotiating it," Khudainatov said, when asked if the company was going to appeal the introduction of the sanctions in courts.

The IPC is considering the sanctions’ influence on the company’s activity as certain restriction is going to take place, Khudainatov noted, stressing that the company would continue to develop and he would continue to defend it.