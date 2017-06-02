Macron’s Party to Lead in General Election With 31% of Votes

© REUTERS/ Yoan Valat/Pool Over Half of French Have Confidence in President Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Republicans' party is set to receive 22 percent of the votes, while the right-wing National Front (FN) party is expected to gain 18 percent, the survey's results indicated.

Left-wing La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) is supported by 11.5 percent, while the Socialist Party may receive 8.5 percent of votes, the poll illustrated.

The pollster projected that the REM might receive 395-425 out of 577 seats in the National Assembly, the National Front might obtain from five to 15 seats, while The Republicans' party, the Union of Democrats and Independents (l'UDI) and the Divers Droite party (DVD) could get 95-115 seats.

The legislative election will take place in France in two rounds, on June 11 and June 18.