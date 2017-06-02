Russia Paying Special Attention to Kurdish Issue - Lavrov

"Of course, we would like to hear your assessment of the security situation in Kurdistan and the region as a whole. Fighting terrorism, to which the Kurds are actively contributing, remains the main goal," Lavrov said at a meeting with Prime Minister of the Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Moscow has repeatedly insited on Kurds' participation in talks on the Syrian peace process.
