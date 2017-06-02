Russia Paying Special Attention to Kurdish Issue - Lavrov

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said Coalition Threatens to Curtail US Support if Syrian Kurds Misuse Supplied Arms

ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – According to Lavrov, Russia is "paying special attention to the development of the situation in region and the Kurdish issue overall."

"Of course, we would like to hear your assessment of the security situation in Kurdistan and the region as a whole. Fighting terrorism, to which the Kurds are actively contributing, remains the main goal," Lavrov said at a meeting with Prime Minister of the Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Moscow has repeatedly insited on Kurds' participation in talks on the Syrian peace process.

