14:12 GMT +302 June 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump enters the Rose Garden from the White House colonnade to announce his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., JJune 1, 2017

    French, German FMs Instruct Envoys on Measures for Paris Deal After US Exit

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday he and his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel had instructed their ambassadors in key countries on the measures that should be taken to ensure full implementation of the Paris climate deal.

    PARIS (Sputnik) – On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that US would no longer be part of the Paris climate agreement because it hurts the US economy while unfairly benefiting other nations. The move has been widely criticized.

    "My German colleague and I have instructed our ambassadors in some key countries for the implementation of the Paris climate agreement, on the measures that should be taken to ensure the full implementation of this historic deal," the minister said in a statement.

    During last week's NATO summit, several EU countries' leaders and top officials discussed the Paris climate deal with Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the agreement.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
    Germany Disappointed Over US Exit From Paris Climate Accord
    After a meeting with Trump, European Council chief Donald Tusk said that the stances of Washington and Brussels on climate and trade still differ. Moreover, newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron during bilateral talks called on the US leader to review his stance on the Paris climate deal.

    The Paris climate agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, championed by former US President Barack Obama, was signed in 2015 by 195 countries and ratified by 147. It aims to hold the increase in average global temperature to below 2 degrees above pre-industrial level by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with all the signatory states agreeing to reduce or limit their greenhouse gas emissions.

    Syria and Nicaragua are reportedly the only two states who didn't sign the climate agreement.

