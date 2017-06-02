Putin Urges US Business to Help Restore Dialogue With Russia, Help Trump

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — SPIEF, held in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg between Thursday and Saturday, is a major global platform for business representatives, where crucial economic issues are discussed. Sputnik is an official media partner of SPIEF.

"I ask you and I appeal to the US side: help both the newly elected president and the new administration," Putin said at a St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) discussion on bilateral sides.

The St. Petersburg forum will traditionally host a series of sessions of BRICS and Business 20 on trade and investments, a summit of energy company CEOs, business dialogue workshops, Eurasian Economic Community — India and IT business lunches.

New US Sanctions Aim to Prevent Trump From Mending Ties With Russia

"Our economic cooperation with the US is balanced, diversified and technologically rich. Whatever there is, it is in good condition generally," Putin said.

During the three days of sessions and roundtables the participants will focus on global economic dynamics, Russia's economic roadmap, new technologies, human resources as a key element of economic and social growth, and on future development.