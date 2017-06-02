Russia to Continue Dialogue With Trump, But Political Will Needed to Mend Ties

© REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov New US Sanctions Aim to Prevent Trump From Mending Ties With Russia

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russia will continue dialogue with US President Donald Trump to normalize ties but the task requires political will, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"Normalization of bilateral relations meets the interests of the two countries. And we will continue the appropriate dialogue with new US President Trump and the new administration," Putin said.

Speaking at a St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) panel discussion on bilateral ties, Putin said, "in order to succeed, serious efforts are needed on both sides."

"Political will is required, readiness to solve issues of mutual practical interest," he stressed.

Sputnik is an official media partner of SPIEF.