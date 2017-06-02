Register
14:13 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A projection of cyber code on a hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017

    'Russian Hackers' Could Be Restored to French Politics 'at the Right Moment'

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 23050

    On Thursday, Guillaume Poupard, director of the French National Agency of Information Systems Security (ANSSI), said that France has found no traces of Russian involvement in a cyberattack on Emmanuel Macron’s campaign.

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with the media after a session of the Russian-French Council for economic, financial, industrial and trade issues in Moscow, Russia, January 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    France Finds No Traces of Russian Hackers in Attack on Macron's Campaign
    In an interview with The Associated Press, Poupard said that the Macron campaign hack was "so simple and generic that it could have been practically anyone."

    The director said that no trace was found to suggest that the Russian hacker group known as APT28 was involved in the hack.

    He noted that the simplicity of the attack "means that we can imagine that it was a person who did this alone. They could be in any country."

    "It really could be anyone. It could even be an isolated individual," Poupard told AP.

    A large trove of emails from Macron’s campaign was dumped in early-May, just days before the vote. It consisted some nine gigabytes of data consisting of thousands of emails, images and email attachments. The candidate's campaign admitted that it had been hacked, but claimed that fake documents had been mixed in with authentic ones to spread lies and confusion ahead of the vote.

    French President Emmanuel Macron (R) speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) in the Galerie des Batailles (Gallery of Battles) as they arrive for a joint press conference at the Chateau de Versailles before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries in Versailles, France, May 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stephane De Sakutin/Pool
    French MP on Putin-Macron Talks: 'France Needs Strong Alliance With Russia'
    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, specialist in political psychology Alexander Konfisakhor pointed out that groundless allegations against Russia follow the typical logic of looking for external enemies.

    "There was nothing surprising about these claims, because some want to find an enemy; in this case Russia was blamed. They want to see Russia’s 'evil grin' and blame Moscow for everything, from incidents during the electoral campaign to natural disasters. This is typical for political struggle," Konfisakhor said.

    He suggested that for now the issue of "Russian hackers" is over in France but some political forces may bring it up again if necessary.

    "Apparently, it is over for now. But whatever happens in politics it always has consequences. When the moment is right some forces may bring the issue back on the agenda," Konfisakhor concluded.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies in St. Petersburg, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin
    Hackers Come From Any State, Russia Refrains From Hacking on State Level - Putin
    Initially, it was claimed that the APT28 hacker group was responsible for the cyberattack on Macron's presidential campaign, but no evidence was provided.

    The hacker group was also blamed for other attacks, including during the presidential campaign in the United States.

    Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have repeatedly said that claims of Russia's alleged attempts to interfere in the elections of foreign countries, including those in the US, France and Germany, are groundless.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Didn't Go According to Plan? Why France Blames Russian Hackers Ahead of Election
    Russophobic Hackers? Russian Foreign Ministry Under Cyber-Attacks From US
    Russia and France Agree to Disagree on Syria, Ukraine
    France's Unchanged Int'l Agenda Led to Little Progress at Putin, Macron Talks
    Tags:
    hacker attack, Emmanuel Macron, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok