'Russian Hackers' Could Be Restored to French Politics 'at the Right Moment'

France Finds No Traces of Russian Hackers in Attack on Macron's Campaign

In an interview with The Associated Press, Poupard said that the Macron campaign hack was "so simple and generic that it could have been practically anyone."

The director said that no trace was found to suggest that the Russian hacker group known as APT28 was involved in the hack.

He noted that the simplicity of the attack "means that we can imagine that it was a person who did this alone. They could be in any country."

"It really could be anyone. It could even be an isolated individual," Poupard told AP.

A large trove of emails from Macron’s campaign was dumped in early-May, just days before the vote. It consisted some nine gigabytes of data consisting of thousands of emails, images and email attachments. The candidate's campaign admitted that it had been hacked, but claimed that fake documents had been mixed in with authentic ones to spread lies and confusion ahead of the vote.

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, specialist in political psychology Alexander Konfisakhor pointed out that groundless allegations against Russia follow the typical logic of looking for external enemies.

"There was nothing surprising about these claims, because some want to find an enemy; in this case Russia was blamed. They want to see Russia’s 'evil grin' and blame Moscow for everything, from incidents during the electoral campaign to natural disasters. This is typical for political struggle," Konfisakhor said.

He suggested that for now the issue of "Russian hackers" is over in France but some political forces may bring it up again if necessary.

"Apparently, it is over for now. But whatever happens in politics it always has consequences. When the moment is right some forces may bring the issue back on the agenda," Konfisakhor concluded.

Initially, it was claimed that the APT28 hacker group was responsible for the cyberattack on Macron's presidential campaign, but no evidence was provided.

The hacker group was also blamed for other attacks, including during the presidential campaign in the United States.

Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have repeatedly said that claims of Russia's alleged attempts to interfere in the elections of foreign countries, including those in the US, France and Germany, are groundless.

