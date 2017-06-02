Trump’s India Aid Jibe Likely to Hurt Indo-US Ties

New Delhi (Sputnik) — While announcing America's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, Trump alleged that it gave a better deal to some of the world's most polluting countries like India and China. Trump blamed India for demanding a high price to participate in the Paris climate accord.

"India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions of foreign aid from developed countries," Donald Trump said. "China can be allowed to build hundreds of additional coal mines, India will be allowed to double its coal production, we are supposed to get rid of ours."

Donald Trump's comments on India are likely to cast a shadow on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States. Modi is due to visit the US at the end of this month.

"The US and India are strategic partners and the two countries are cooperating with each other in various fields. But Donald Trump has national priorities high on his agenda, therefore he is presently more engrossed in safeguarding and creating jobs for the Americans. He will take all those steps that can create more jobs in America. His getting out of Paris climate agreement is also part of his election promise. Even curbs on the H-1B visa is to create more jobs for Americans, although it's a fact it will adversely affect skilled Indian workers. Therefore, Donald Trump has nothing against India, his main priority now is ‘America First'. The India-US strategic partnership will remain," Robinder Sachdev, Director of Delhi-based think tank, Imagindia Institute told Sputnik.