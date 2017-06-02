Russia Lifts Nearly All Import Restrictions From Turkey - Decree

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has lifted all import restrictions from Turkey with the exception of tomatoes, a government decree published Friday states.

"Excluded from the list of agricultural products, raw materials and foodstuffs originating from the Republic of Turkey and banned from import to Russia are: frozen carcass parts, domesticated chicken and turkey by-products, fresh or chilled cucumbers and gherkins, fresh apples, pears, grapes and strawberries," the decree reads.

Russia banned the supply of some products from Turkey from January 1, 2016 in response to the attack by the Turkish Air Force on a Russian Su-24 in Syria, later some restrictions were lifted.

In early May, following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said there was an agreement on a "complex decision to lift restrictive measures in mutual trade." Russia and Turkey on May 22 signed in Istanbul a joint statement to reciprocally lift trade restrictions.

Bilateral ties began to improve following Turkey's apology in June 2016. In October, 2016, the Russian side initiated a partial lifting of the embargo on Turkish food products and continued to ease the restrictions in March 2017. On May 3, Putin and Erdogan agreed to continue easing restrictions in Sochi.

On May 22, the Russian and Turkish deputy prime ministers, Arkady Dvorkovich and Mehmet Simsek, signed a joint statement on mutually lifting the remaining trade restrictions. However, the restrictions related to the Turkish tomatoes will remain in force, according to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The issue of reintroduction of a visa-free regime for Turkish nationals was postponed.