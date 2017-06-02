Moldova Open to Compromise With Breakaway Transnistria to Unite Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian and Ukrainian majority region in Transnistria seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990 for fear of potential unification with Romania. This triggered a war that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. But the conflict remains unresolved.

"I am ready for any compromise to reunite the country. They may keep everything… except a common border, a common budget and banking systems and the army. They can have their own parliament, prime minister, flag, and anthem," Dodon told Russia’s Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

Dodon said negotiations with all stakeholders were key to resolving the decades-old standoff. He ruled out plans to block the region, saying checkpoints would be set up between the region and Ukraine to monitor transit and stop smugglers.

The talks on Transnistrian peace have been on between Moldova, Transnistria, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Russia and Ukraine since 2005. The latest round was held in June 2016 in Berlin.