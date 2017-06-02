Gazprom Discusses Gas Deliveries to EU With Greece at SPIEF Forum

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Rodionov Russian Embassy in Greece Checking if Russians Were on Derailed Greek Train

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Gazprom chief executive Alexey Miller and Giorgos Tsipras, the Greek chief of international economic relations, on Thursday discussed gas deliveries to Europe at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia’s energy giant said in a statement.

"At the meeting, they examined deeper cooperation in the energy sphere, including on the southern route for Russian gas deliveries to Europe across the Greek territory in light of the start of the Turkish Stream pipeline construction," the company said.

In February 2016, Gazprom, Italy's Edison SpA and Greek firm DEPA SA signed a memorandum of understanding on deliveries of Russian natural gas through third countries to Greece and from Greece to Italy via an offshore pipeline in the Ionian Sea.

SPIEF, a major global platform for discussions on business and economic issues, kicked off in Russia's second-largest city on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.