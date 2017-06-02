Theresa May Expresses to Trump Disappointment About US Pullout from Climate Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her disappointment with the US decision to pull out of the 2015 Paris climate accord, in a phone call with President Donald Trump on Thursday, her spokesperson said.

"President Trump called the Prime Minister this evening to discuss his decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement, The Prime Minister expressed her disappointment with the decision and stressed that the UK remained committed to the Paris Agreement, as she set out recently at the G7," a Downing Street spokesperson said.