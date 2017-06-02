Macron Rules Out ‘Plan B’ for Climate After US Exit From Paris Deal

PARIS (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday ruled out an alternative to the 2015 Paris climate deal and called on all those disappointed by Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord to come to France and work together.

"There is no ‘Plan B’ on the climate. I call on everyone – the scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs – disappointed in the US's decision to come here [to France]. You will find a second motherland in France, come work together with us," Macron said in an address to the nation.

Macron added that "today the USA turned their back on the whole world" and called on the rest of the signatories to live up to their climate commitments.

"France always placed itself on the avant-garde of the fight against the climate change, it engaged in all the international negotiations and brought 195 states together to sign this common engagement deal… We will not renegotiate, and I call for all the nations who signed this agreement to continue the fight and not give in," Macron said.

The Paris climate deal was signed in 2015 by 194 countries and ratified by 143. The agreement aims at keeping the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.