Russia, India Adopt Cultural Exchange Programs for 2017-2019

STRELNA (Russia) (Sputnik) — In particular, an agreement was signed between Russia's Federal Service for Intellectual Property and India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on access to the Indian digital library of traditional knowledge, a repository of information about yoga, ayurveda, medicinal plants and other Indian traditional data.

The documents were signed in the presence of Russian and Indian leaders.

The 21st SPIEF kicked off on Thursday for its 3-day run, gathering high-ranking politicians and prominent business leaders from dozens of countries in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the forum as the chief guest. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.

On the same day, the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit started in St. Petersburg within the SPIEF.