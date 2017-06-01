UN Disappointed by Trump’s Decision to Withdraw US From Paris Climate Deal

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United Nations is disappointed by the decision of the US President Donald Trump to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday.
"The decision by the United States to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change is a major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security," the statement said.
